Doki Doki Finance Tops One Day Volume of $37,391.00 (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for $18.63 or 0.00047986 BTC on major exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $931,410.42 and approximately $37,391.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00110545 BTC.

About Doki Doki Finance

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

