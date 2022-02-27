DogeCash One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,710.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, DogeCash has traded up 27% against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $708,389.20 and approximately $1,710.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 17,345,306 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

