Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.78% of Easterly Government Properties worth $31,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $20.60 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

