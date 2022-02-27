Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.76 Million Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.32% of Northwest Natural worth $32,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE NWN opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $56.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

