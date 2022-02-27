Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.44% of Argan worth $30,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Argan by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Argan by 98,160.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE AGX opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $608.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Argan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.