DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Lowered to $70.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.18.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,229,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,122,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.