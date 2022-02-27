Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $137.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

