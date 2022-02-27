Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives $29.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

