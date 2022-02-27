Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.82) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,374.44 ($45.89).

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,735 ($50.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,739.50 ($50.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,321.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,050.50. The stock has a market cap of £50.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

