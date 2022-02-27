Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $16.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ONEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 438.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 250,030 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

