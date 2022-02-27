Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target to $40.00

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Arconic has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

