Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $10.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $984.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 138,460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

