DePay (DEPAY) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $105,681.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DePay has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.96 or 0.07096500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,049.89 or 0.99935724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00053779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003063 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.