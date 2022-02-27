Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DH. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of DH stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.66.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,205,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,708,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,472,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

