Decentral Games 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.77 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $142.66 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.18 or 0.07112477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,586.39 or 0.99766023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00050613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 406,454,456 coins and its circulating supply is 403,574,009 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

