DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in DaVita by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

