Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $70,000 Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $889,125,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,482,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,785,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

