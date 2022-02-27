Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

BJRI opened at $32.16 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.33 million, a PE ratio of -189.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.