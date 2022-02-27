Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $62,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 358 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $183.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day moving average of $181.14. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.