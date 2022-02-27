Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $60,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,616,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after purchasing an additional 691,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.20 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

