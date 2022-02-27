Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $54,000 in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

