Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TransUnion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TransUnion by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in TransUnion by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in TransUnion by 50.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,204,000 after purchasing an additional 943,289 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.59. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

