Dark Forest Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,046,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 424,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

