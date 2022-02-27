DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00005203 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $142.51 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.63 or 0.07132815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,116.82 or 0.99874555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003082 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,927,614 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

