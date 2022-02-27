Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. Dana has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Dana by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

