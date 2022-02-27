DA Davidson Lowers Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Price Target to $7.50

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In related news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $28,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,962 shares of company stock valued at $414,450. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the third quarter worth about $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

