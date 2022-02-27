CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBAY. Raymond James raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.59.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $223.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

