Cumulus Media Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of CMLS opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.91. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 377,014 shares in the last quarter. Standard General L.P. lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 9.5% during the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 7.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,661 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 399.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

