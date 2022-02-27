Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.62.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $203.85 on Thursday. Cummins has a 12 month low of $198.13 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

