Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,563 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Green Dot worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,541,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,590,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

NYSE GDOT opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Green Dot (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.