Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 186.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 74,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 35,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

MSGS opened at $173.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.84.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

