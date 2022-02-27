CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.73. 1,630,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,741. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 157.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

