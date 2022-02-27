CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $51.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

CubeSmart stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,741. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,443,000 after acquiring an additional 465,249 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,531,000 after acquiring an additional 569,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 906,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

