CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,533. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $371.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $64.85.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.67.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

