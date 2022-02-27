CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.60, but opened at $33.99. CS Disco shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 3,357 shares.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAW. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

