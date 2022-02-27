Crust Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007670 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00059593 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00299434 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

