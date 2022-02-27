Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.31.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$17.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.95. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.58 and a 52-week high of C$19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

