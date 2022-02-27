Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

COIHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Croda International has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $71.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

