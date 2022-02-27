Critical Survey: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) versus Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Vita Coco alerts:

This table compares Vita Coco and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A Constellation Brands -0.56% 15.03% 7.16%

1.9% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Constellation Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vita Coco and Constellation Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Constellation Brands $9.36 billion 4.40 $2.00 billion ($0.30) -723.47

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vita Coco and Constellation Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 8 0 3.00 Constellation Brands 0 6 13 0 2.68

Vita Coco presently has a consensus target price of $18.86, indicating a potential upside of 64.98%. Constellation Brands has a consensus target price of $271.17, indicating a potential upside of 24.94%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Vita Coco on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprise costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations, and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.