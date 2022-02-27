Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $64.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.
Bath & Body Works stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.