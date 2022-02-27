Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $64.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

