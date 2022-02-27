Credit Suisse Group Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $140.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $136.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

