Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,511 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of NVE worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVEC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVE by 23.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NVE by 95.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVE by 11.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVEC shares. StockNews.com lowered NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.11. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. NVE’s payout ratio is presently 139.86%.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

