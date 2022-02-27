Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,021,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,454,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,451,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 303,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

