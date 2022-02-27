Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of First Bancshares worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 97,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

