Credit Suisse AG Has $503,000 Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Hawkins worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWKN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hawkins by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawkins by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $914.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

HWKN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.