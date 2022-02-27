Credit Suisse AG Buys 294 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $833.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.74.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

