Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.4% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,141,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 743,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 70,508 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 162,005 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.