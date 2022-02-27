Credit Suisse AG Acquires 42,704 Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Canaan worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Canaan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canaan by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $4.99 on Friday. Canaan Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

