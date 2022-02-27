Craig Hallum Increases Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Price Target to $13.00

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.33. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 196,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

