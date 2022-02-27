Craig Hallum Increases Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Price Target to $13.00

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.33. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.52.
About Panbela Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.
