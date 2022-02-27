Cowen Trims Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price to $175.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Universal Display stock opened at $157.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,863,000 after acquiring an additional 120,006 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after buying an additional 124,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,099,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

